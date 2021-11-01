Advertisement

Partnership aims to help families with medical-legal woes

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - A new partnership between Dartmouth-Hitchcock and New Hampshire Legal Assistance aims to help young families with legal problems that harm their health.

The two-year pilot program is a medical-legal partnership for families with young children in Sullivan County and the Upper Valley.

The goal is to identify health disparities in communities and address individuals’ unmet legal needs, such as ensuring emergency access to insurance benefits, preventing employment and education discrimination, and securing housing.

As part of the program, Dartmouth-Hitchcock will train staff about the legal rights of patients and offer community education series about medical-legal challenges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

