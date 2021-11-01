Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in the queen city sent a pedestrian to the hospital Sunday.

It happened at the corner of Battery and Monroe Streets at about 6:15 p.m.

Police say a person was using the crosswalk near Simon’s gas station when the vehicle struck them. They say the pedestrian was transported to UVM Medical Center. Officers wouldn’t comment on the person’s condition.

At the scene, police were questioning witnesses and marking evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

