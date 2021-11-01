Advertisement

Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in the queen city sent a pedestrian to the hospital Sunday.

It happened at the corner of Battery and Monroe Streets at about 6:15 p.m.

Police say a person was using the crosswalk near Simon’s gas station when the vehicle struck them. They say the pedestrian was transported to UVM Medical Center. Officers wouldn’t comment on the person’s condition.

At the scene, police were questioning witnesses and marking evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Essex cop charged with voyeurism
Kara Richardson Whitely's memoir, "Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds," is being...
Vt. woman who conquered Kilimanjaro at 300 lbs. to be featured in new film
Darryl Johnson of Greensboro has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder
Suspect arrested in connection to Greensboro fatal shooting
Beaudry's General Store in Huntington.
Vermont country stores evolve for a new generation
File photo
Vermont’s October infections break pandemic record

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Police investigating death in Underhill
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
N.H. to celebrate life of fallen trooper
Hangry Bones on Cushing Drive in Essex Junction
Selfies with skeletons raises money to fight hunger
The Veterans' Place
Long Island non-profit delivering supplies to Vermont veterans