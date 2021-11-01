Advertisement

Police investigating death in Underhill

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a death in Underhill.

They say a body was found in a wooded area off of Stevensville Road.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and the death doesn’t appear suspicious.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not yet identified the person as they notify next of kin.

