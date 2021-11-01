Police: repeat offender vandalized cars, assaulted officers

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A man living in Brattleboro will be in court Monday after police say he vandalized several cars and assaulted officers, and you may recognize the name.

Brattleboro Police say Micael Bizuneh vandalized several cars in the parking lot of an inn on Putney Road on Sunday and engaged in a fight.

Police tried arresting Bizuneh, but he reportedly resisted and assaulted officers, causing serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

They say the 32-year-old punched, kicked and threw the officer to the ground.

When Bizuneh got to the police department, we’re told he assaulted officers again by spitting on them, resisting and striking out on officers.

Bizuneh has a history with police. He was arrested back in August for vandalizing about 100 cars, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage across the state.

And before that, police say he smashed the windows of police cruisers in Burlington.

