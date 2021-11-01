Report suggests battery plant could be used for housing

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new report looking for possible ways to redevelop the now-closed the Energizer industrial buildings in Bennington says it could be converted into hundreds of units of housing.

When the company vacated the buildings earlier this year the town began working with the Bennington County Regional Commission to study potential re-use or redevelopment of the 9.3 acre (3.76 hectares) site, which includes 300,000-square-feet (27,871 square meters) of floor space located about a half mile (0.80 kilometers) from the center of town.

The report says Bennington is experiencing a critical housing shortage. The building could be converted into 235 rental units and 135 homeowner units.

