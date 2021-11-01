Advertisement

Selfies with skeletons raises money to fight hunger

Hangry Bones on Cushing Drive in Essex Junction
Hangry Bones on Cushing Drive in Essex Junction
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - This Halloween at one home in Essex Junction, community members can take selfies with skeletons to raise money for a good cause.

More than 40 skeletons line the lawn at Nathan O’Connor’s house on Cushing Drive. He says they aren’t just for show, there’s more.

For anyone who goes to visit the boneyard, takes a selfie, and posts it to the Hangry Bones Facebook Page, O’Connor will donate $5 to Aunt Dot’s Place, a food shelf in Essex Junction.

“I have experienced food insecurity when I was a kid, from a single parent family,” O’Connor said. “Nobody should be hungry especially as the cold is coming on. It’s important to me.”

So far, the project has raised more than $800 for the food shelf. He says if you couldn’t get out to the display this Halloween weekend, it will stay up for a few more days.

