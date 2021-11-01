‘She was my friend’ — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

VERMONT (AP) - Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

Baldwin spoke to photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. He called the film crew “very, very well-oiled” until “this horrible event happened.”

The video was distributed by TMZ.

Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.