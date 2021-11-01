Advertisement

‘She was my friend’ — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

Alec Baldwin spoke to photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont.
Alec Baldwin spoke to photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont.(TMZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (AP) - Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

Baldwin spoke to photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. He called the film crew “very, very well-oiled” until “this horrible event happened.”

The video was distributed by TMZ.

Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Essex cop charged with voyeurism
File photo
Vermont’s October infections break pandemic record
Darryl Johnson of Greensboro has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder
Suspect arrested in connection to Greensboro fatal shooting
Kara Richardson Whitely's memoir, "Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds," is being...
Vt. woman who conquered Kilimanjaro at 300 lbs. to be featured in new film
Two suspects caught on camera stealing equipment from Tractor Supply in Shelburne
Nearly $9K of equipment stolen from Tractor Supply

Latest News

The booster clinic in Glover administered around 100 vaccines Sunday.
Vaccine clinics in the Northeast Kingdom aim to lower case count
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Burlington girls end CVU’s 12-year title run, St. Johnsbury’s Thornton-Sherman crushes course record
Fans return to Patrick Gym as Hoop Cats open 2021 season