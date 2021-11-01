Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

JAY, Vt. (AP) - Ski resorts are expecting a more normal season on the slopes this winter with many virus restrictions lifted.

But skiers and snowboarders are advised to keep a mask in their pocket in case they’re required to wear one inside lodges and restaurants.

Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the local health rules in place. What is not wavering is the anticipation for a season like years past, pre-pandemic.

The National Ski Areas Association does not expect to see limited capacity on chairlifts, restrictions on who people can ride with, and far fewer mask requirements outdoors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.