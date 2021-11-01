Advertisement

Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

Bolton Valley Resort 2019-2020 Ski Season
Bolton Valley Resort 2019-2020 Ski Season(Kiernan Brisson)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JAY, Vt. (AP) - Ski resorts are expecting a more normal season on the slopes this winter with many virus restrictions lifted.

But skiers and snowboarders are advised to keep a mask in their pocket in case they’re required to wear one inside lodges and restaurants.

Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the local health rules in place. What is not wavering is the anticipation for a season like years past, pre-pandemic.

The National Ski Areas Association does not expect to see limited capacity on chairlifts, restrictions on who people can ride with, and far fewer mask requirements outdoors.

