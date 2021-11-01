Advertisement

Star Struck: Astronomers spot 1st planet outside our galaxy

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An out-of-this-world discovery in this edition of “Star Struck” -- scientists discover the first planet found in another galaxy.

Space expert Bobby Farlice-Rubio of the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium told our Darren Perron what happened and what makes this discovery so exciting. Watch the video for the full interview.

