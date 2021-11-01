SUNY Plattsburgh police release video of controversial traffic stop

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh police have released the dash camera footage of a controversial traffic stop involving a Black college student.

The stop started after an officer working the night shift saw the student driving her car along Rugar Street with no headlights on. She was pulled over and drove to MacDonough Hall and the hourlong video ended in an escalated situation that the students involved say left them traumatized.

The start of the video shows the officer explaining why she pulled the 20-year-old student over.

“I’m pulling you over because your headlights were off,” the officer said.

The student insisted that her lights were on.

Then the officer asks for a license and registration, which according to the DMV system, showed the registration was suspended due to lack of insurance.

The student disputes that, saying the car is insured.

After a while, the officer ran the inspection sticker which was registered to another vehicle.

The officers told the student the car would need to be towed and couldn’t be driven on the road.

“It’s certainly a legitimate basis to be impounded. It should not be allowed to be on the road. Those pieces are easy. The difficult pieces are what happened thereafter and the interaction between the police officers and the people who were in the car,” said Jerry O’Neill, a former federal prosecutor in Vermont.

O’Neill watched the video and says it was ugly. During the hourlong stop, which O’Neill says is unusual for a traffic stop, two other male officers arrived.

In the video, you can see the woman officer who initiated the stop trying to explain everything to the student.

“It appears to me that the woman was genuinely trying to help deal with the situation, explain how it went about. The other officer had a hard-nosed attitude about it,” O’Neill said.

The officers told the student she would need to be processed at the station and the car would be towed.

At first, the student refused to hand over the car keys and then refused to go to the station to be processed until she finished her phone call.

That’s when the incident escalated and the officer grabbed the student’s wrist to bring her to the police car.

Days after the stop, Suny Plattsburgh’s president issued a statement saying the students were traumatized. But O’Neill says he’s not sure what police could have done differently.

“I can understand why they would be traumatized. Anyone in this situation would be traumatized, that is a legitimate expression. I don’t know what else they could have done except perhaps to call in someone from the school,” O’Neill said.

“Concerning the video, it was quite disturbing, I should say for one. It affected the school as a community,” said Ohema Owusu-Poku, a sophomore at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Students on campus feel both parties could have done better in this situation but say they ultimately feel students should feel safe on campus.

There was a student forum with the chief of police and president present. The students asked for the campus police to have more diversity training and an oversight committee formed, made up of staff, students and the campus police.

“Keep the administration accountable, keep the police accountable, keep everyone accountable for the actions that happened,” said Ahmed Metwaly, a junior at SUNY Plattsburgh.

We did reach out to the student involved in the video but she did not respond to our messages before this story was published.

Related Story:

SUNY Plattsburgh Police respond following on-campus traffic stop

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.