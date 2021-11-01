SUNY Plattsburgh students hold sit-in for Black Solidarity Day

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Students at SUNY Plattsburgh are holding a sit-in for Black solidarity.

Black Solidarity Day is celebrated each year before Election Day.

Students on campus are holding the event to bring awareness about the day, and because they want to see it considered a national holiday and they want the college to observe it.

President Alexander Enyedi met with the students participating to set up a date to discuss what the school can do.

“This is really important to a lot of people. I just want it to be out there and it definitely is, as you can see, there are many signs, many faces and so much support. Not only from the students, but professors are here and other professors from different departments are here, our president is here, so I think it’s going to be a really great turnout,” said Ohema Owusu-Poku, a sophomore.

The sit-in goes all day and there will be a Black Lives Matter mural dedication at 7 p.m. in the Angell College Center.

