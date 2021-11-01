Advertisement

SUNY Plattsburgh students hold sit-in for Black Solidarity Day

Students at SUNY Plattsburgh are holding a sit-in for Black solidarity.
Students at SUNY Plattsburgh are holding a sit-in for Black solidarity.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Students at SUNY Plattsburgh are holding a sit-in for Black solidarity.

Black Solidarity Day is celebrated each year before Election Day.

Students on campus are holding the event to bring awareness about the day, and because they want to see it considered a national holiday and they want the college to observe it.

President Alexander Enyedi met with the students participating to set up a date to discuss what the school can do.

“This is really important to a lot of people. I just want it to be out there and it definitely is, as you can see, there are many signs, many faces and so much support. Not only from the students, but professors are here and other professors from different departments are here, our president is here, so I think it’s going to be a really great turnout,” said Ohema Owusu-Poku, a sophomore.

The sit-in goes all day and there will be a Black Lives Matter mural dedication at 7 p.m. in the Angell College Center.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the parking lot behind the University Mall in South Burlington temporarily closed...
Police investigating shooting in University Mall parking lot
Police investigating death in Underhill
Police say the pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the corner of Battery and Monroe streets.
Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park
Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Distracted customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Repeat offender vandalized cars, assaulted officers

Latest News

Monday, Mayor Miro Weinberger, along with the developer of "The Nest," Nedde Real Estate, broke...
Groundbreaking for new housing units in downtown Burlington
Local waste management services say those compostable plates, utensils and containers offered...
CSWD says compostable food wares on the chopping block
With Halloween in the rear-view mirror, it's now time to get rid of those jack-o'-lanterns. -...
How to get rid of your Halloween pumpkins
Vermont is getting federal money to help the state's broadband initiative.
Broadband grants to help get more Vermonters connected