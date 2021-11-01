Advertisement

Superintendent recommends existing site for new Burlington High School

The school superintendent in Vermont’s largest city is recommending that the district focus on...
The school superintendent in Vermont’s largest city is recommending that the district focus on building a new high school and technical center on the site of the old buildings that were closed a year ago after chemical contamination was found.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The school superintendent in Vermont’s largest city is recommending that the district focus on building a new high school and technical center on the site of the old buildings that were closed a year ago after chemical contamination was found.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Superintendent Tom Flanagan posted a memo ahead of Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

The PCB contamination prompted school officials to close the existing school last year.

Students have been educated in an empty Macy’s department store since last spring.

Consultants identified 16 possible sites for a replacement high school this summer that were narrowed down to three finalists.

Related Stories:

Burlington officials raise concerns over big-ticket bond measures and taxpayer fatigue

Consultant: Downtown Burlington High School option more costly

Burlington tech students find more permanent locations

A closer look at the top sites in contention to house next Burlington High School

Superintendent reveals his picks for new Burlington High School site

Teachers, students make new downtown BHS location their home

Burlington School Board reviews proposed sites for new school

More than a dozen possible sites identified for Burlington High School

Almost all Vermont schools to be tested for PCBs

Burlington High School seniors celebrate in-person graduation

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Essex cop charged with voyeurism
Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Distracted customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Police investigating death in Underhill
Darryl Johnson of Greensboro has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder
Suspect arrested in connection to Greensboro fatal shooting
Kara Richardson Whitely's memoir, "Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds," is being...
Vt. woman who conquered Kilimanjaro at 300 lbs. to be featured in new film

Latest News

A company that offers old-fashioned train rides along Lake Winnipesaukee and the Pemigewasset...
Scenic railroad won’t operate Santa Express Trains this year
Gas prices are continuing to rise in northern New England.
Gas prices rise again in northern New England
File photo
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Repeat offender vandalized cars, assaulted officers