Superintendent recommends existing site for new Burlington High School

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The school superintendent in Vermont’s largest city is recommending that the district focus on building a new high school and technical center on the site of the old buildings that were closed a year ago after chemical contamination was found.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Superintendent Tom Flanagan posted a memo ahead of Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

The PCB contamination prompted school officials to close the existing school last year.

Students have been educated in an empty Macy’s department store since last spring.

Consultants identified 16 possible sites for a replacement high school this summer that were narrowed down to three finalists.

