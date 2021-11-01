Advertisement

Vermont Justice Robinson confirmed to US Court of Appeals

Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson has been confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson has been confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. - File photo(Gray DC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A historic vote Monday evening on Capitol Hill.

Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson has been confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Robinson is the first openly gay Vermont Supreme Court justice.

This confirmation makes her the first openly LGBTQ woman to serve on any federal circuit court.

