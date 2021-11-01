Vermont’s regular deer hunting season starts Nov. 13

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s 16-day regular deer hunting season is approaching.

The season starts on Nov. 13 and ends on Nov. 28.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reports that hunter may take one legal buck if they did not already get one during the archery deer season.

Hunters are urged to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest for safety.

They are also asked that if they get a deer on Nov. 13 or Nov. 14 to report the animal at a biological check station.

