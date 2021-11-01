Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wet weekend where we picked up between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain in most spots, we’ll finally get a chance to dry out a bit over the next several days. We’ll see still a few spotty rain and snow showers through mid week as temperatures turn colder.

Tuesday morning will see some sunshine to start, with thickening clouds during the day. We’ll see some occasional rain showers, especially north and the chance for some snow showers in the Adirondacks. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be more of the same with another mix of sun and clouds, along with scattered snow showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

We will slowly start to warm up as we head through the second half of the week. Some sunshine will return as well with skies becoming partly sunny by Thursday and Friday. Conditions over the weekend will be a big improvement from this past weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. It’s also time to turn the clocks by on Saturday night as well, allowing the sun to set an hour earlier, starting Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the parking lot behind the University Mall in South Burlington temporarily closed...
Police investigating shooting in University Mall parking lot
Police investigating death in Underhill
Police say the pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the corner of Battery and Monroe streets.
Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park
Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Distracted customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Repeat offender vandalized cars, assaulted officers

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast