BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wet weekend where we picked up between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain in most spots, we’ll finally get a chance to dry out a bit over the next several days. We’ll see still a few spotty rain and snow showers through mid week as temperatures turn colder.

Tuesday morning will see some sunshine to start, with thickening clouds during the day. We’ll see some occasional rain showers, especially north and the chance for some snow showers in the Adirondacks. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be more of the same with another mix of sun and clouds, along with scattered snow showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

We will slowly start to warm up as we head through the second half of the week. Some sunshine will return as well with skies becoming partly sunny by Thursday and Friday. Conditions over the weekend will be a big improvement from this past weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. It’s also time to turn the clocks by on Saturday night as well, allowing the sun to set an hour earlier, starting Sunday evening.

