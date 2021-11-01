BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, and Happy November, everyone! After that super-soaker of a Halloween weekend, we will be getting the sunshine back today as the slow-moving storm system that brought us those weekend downpours has moved well off to our north & east. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s to mid-50s, which is just about right for this time of year.

It will be just a bit unsettled over the next couple of days. There are no big storms in sight, but a minor disturbance may fling a few sprinkles around on Tuesday into Wednesday, and even a few flurries are possible in some of the higher elevations, especially across the Adirondacks.

Temperatures will be cooling down, though, to below normal levels for the rest of the week.

The first weekend of November is looking much better than this past weekend. There will be lots of sunshine, especially on Saturday, and temperatures will be coming back up a bit to just about normal levels.

Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning! Set your clocks back 1 hour (”fall back”) before you go to sleep on Saturday night. And take this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. -Gary

