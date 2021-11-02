Advertisement

2 roof workers shocked after ladder touched power lines

File photo
File photo(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DERRY, N.H. (AP) - Police in Derry say two workers from a roofing company were shocked when their ladder came into contact with overhead wires.

The men suffered life-threatening injuries on Monday night and were taken to separate hospitals in Boston. Their conditions weren’t immediately known. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating.

Police reminded residents to always look up before raising a ladder and keep ladders at least 10 feet away from power lines.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

