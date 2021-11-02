Advertisement

Castleton faculty call for pause in VSCS consolidation

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) - Faculty at Castleton University want to slow down consolidating the Vermont State College System, citing that faculty has been left out of the process and an unfeasible timeline to successfully merge the universities under one state system without compromising academic programs.

The Rutland Herald reports that last week, a majority of the full-time faculty at Castleton University sent a letter to VSCS Chancellor and the board of trustees, to halt the unification of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College.

VSCS officials say that their office met with Castleton faculty last week and will continue conversations with them.

