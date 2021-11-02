De Blasio files paperwork to set up run for governor of NY

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is one step closer to joining the race for governor of New York after filing paperwork with the Board of Elections to create a fundraising committee.

The Democrat filed paperwork last week to creat a committee called New Yorkers for a Fair Future that will allow him to raise funds for a statewide campaign. De Blasio has not formally announced a run for governor but has spoken broadly about wanting to serve New York state.

He said on MSNBC Tuesday that wants to be part of the discussion “of where our state needs to go in the future.”

