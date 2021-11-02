Essex Junction residents vote on whether to separate from Essex Town

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Following several failed merger attempts, Essex Junction residents are voting on whether they’ll separate from the town of Essex.

This debate has been going on for more than five decades.

Officials from both municipalities say this separation is unlikely to fail.

If it does pass, the next step will be for legislators to approve the charter change.

Andrew Brown, the chair of the village board of trustees, says that the process could take until May.

Many village residents voting Tuesday said the process has already been drawn out for too long and they can’t wait for the charter change to go through.

“I just hope that it goes through and finally happens. I think it’s only fair we pay for amenities we need and not be forced to pay for services we don’t need,” said Elizia Leskill, a village resident.

If the separation does go through, the town of Essex will lose about 42% of its tax base.

Officials from there, along with the village, have spent the past several months figuring out the logistics of a separation, like the parks department and policing.

