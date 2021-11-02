Advertisement

HUUSD looks to voters to approve nearly $60M school bond

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Voting begins Tuesday in the Moretown area on changes to the Harwood Unified Union School District.

Voters will decide whether to pass a bond, which would do several things.

That includes repairs to the building, improving energy efficiency, renovating the high school space and adding an addition to accommodate seventh and eighth graders.

According to a Facebook post by the Harwood Unified Union School District, bringing together the seventh and eighth graders would be cost-effective.

We’re told most households would see an 8% increase in education property taxes, but not for homeowners who earn less than $47,000 a year.

Bringing all 7th and 8th graders together at CBMS will mean that we can offer every student in the district the great...

Posted by Harwood Unified Union School District on Monday, November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the parking lot behind the University Mall in South Burlington temporarily closed...
Police investigating shooting in University Mall parking lot
Police investigating death in Underhill
Police say the pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the corner of Battery and Monroe streets.
Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park
Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Distracted customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Repeat offender vandalized cars, assaulted officers

Latest News

Voting begins Tuesday in the Moretown area on changes to the Harwood Unified Union School...
HUUSD looks to voters to approve nearly $60M school bond
New York State Police dispatch say troopers are investigating an incident of shots fired in...
NYSP respond to shots fired incident in Crown Point
Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson has been confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
Vermont Justice Robinson confirmed to US Court of Appeals
Sears Lane
Sears Lane residents challenge Burlington’s decision to close encampment