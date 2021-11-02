HUUSD looks to voters to approve nearly $60M school bond

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Voting begins Tuesday in the Moretown area on changes to the Harwood Unified Union School District.

Voters will decide whether to pass a bond, which would do several things.

That includes repairs to the building, improving energy efficiency, renovating the high school space and adding an addition to accommodate seventh and eighth graders.

According to a Facebook post by the Harwood Unified Union School District, bringing together the seventh and eighth graders would be cost-effective.

We’re told most households would see an 8% increase in education property taxes, but not for homeowners who earn less than $47,000 a year.

