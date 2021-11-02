Judge denies injunction trying to stop evictions at Burlington homeless encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has denied an injunction filed on behalf of homeless people trying to stop their eviction from the Sears Lane encampment in Burlington.

After initially letting the encampment grow over the spring and summer, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger last month said numerous issues, including illegal structures and arrests for drugs and guns, made the situation unsafe. So all the residents were evicted.

Some of the people who lived in the camp are challenging the city’s decision to close it down and kick them out. The plaintiffs say the city did not go through the correct legal process and it is violating their rights.

While a judge considers whether the Sears Lane campers have the right to sue the city, an injunction halting the process has now been denied.

The city maintains it acted in accordance with its policy on camping on public lands.

