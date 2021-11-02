Advertisement

Judge denies injunction trying to stop evictions at Burlington homeless encampment

A judge has denied an injunction filed on behalf of homeless people trying to stop their...
A judge has denied an injunction filed on behalf of homeless people trying to stop their eviction from the Sears Lane encampment in Burlington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has denied an injunction filed on behalf of homeless people trying to stop their eviction from the Sears Lane encampment in Burlington.

After initially letting the encampment grow over the spring and summer, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger last month said numerous issues, including illegal structures and arrests for drugs and guns, made the situation unsafe. So all the residents were evicted.

Some of the people who lived in the camp are challenging the city’s decision to close it down and kick them out. The plaintiffs say the city did not go through the correct legal process and it is violating their rights.

While a judge considers whether the Sears Lane campers have the right to sue the city, an injunction halting the process has now been denied.

The city maintains it acted in accordance with its policy on camping on public lands.

Related Stories:

City installs fence at Sears Lane encampment

Weinberger: Evicted Sears Lane homeless ‘have a plan’

Sears Lane encampment removal underway

Cleanup begins at Burlington homeless encampment

Mayor offers reprieve to Burlington encampment; Neighbor says eviction overdue

Burlington mayor extends eviction deadline for Sears Lane encampment

ACLU calls Sears Lane eviction ‘cruel,’ violation of city agreement

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the parking lot behind the University Mall in South Burlington temporarily closed...
Police investigating shooting in University Mall parking lot
Police investigating death in Underhill
Police say the pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the corner of Battery and Monroe streets.
Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park
Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Distracted customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Repeat offender vandalized cars, assaulted officers

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing
File photo
No fans at Enosburg-Winooski game; media now OK’d
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
De Blasio files paperwork to set up run for governor of NY
Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland
Police ID suspect in UMall shooting