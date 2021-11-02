Middlebury food program moves into new space

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As the temperatures drop and heating costs go up, putting food on the table will become more and more of a challenge for food-insecure Vermonters.

Vermont Everybody Eats benefits over 200 restaurants who struggled throughout the pandemic -- and now with labor shortages -- by providing consistent income. It also helps free up some extra money for Vermonters to pay extra bills, while putting fresh food on the table.

According to UVM research, as of August, 62% of Vermonters were still facing food insecurity because of the pandemic.

“It’s been a long COVID pandemic, everyone’s feeling it. We did a really great job you know, early and onward through this pandemic taking care of each other and now is a really great time to dig back into that passionate care. Yeah, just really excited for the way that this program has provided a foundation for our neighbors to think about and care for one another.” the programs’ Jean Hamilton.

The Giving Fridge, a Middlebury program that offers meals through Vermont Everybody Eats, has expanded into a new space for Vermonters in need. Launched in July of 2020, the program uses FEMA funding to pay for restaurant-made meals. In turn, those meals are then given out to anyone who needs it.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with the program’s Bethanie Farrell.

The Vermont Everyone Eats program was recently extended through the end of the year.

Related Stories:

Nonprofits say generosity from pandemic food programs retained

Vermont Everyone Eats program extended to end of year

1M restaurant meals provided in Vermont pandemic program

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.