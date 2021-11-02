Montpelier moving park closer to downtown

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier city crews are moving a park closer to downtown.

The Guertin pocket park was located along the Winooski River behind the DMV and was frequented by Vermonters experiencing homelessness.

But following safety and hygiene concerns, the city moved it to the heart of downtown.

Items left behind in the gazebo-like structure were collected by the city and will be held onto for 90 days.

City leaders also have said the homelessness task force is reaching out to homeless Vermonters frequently with recourses.

