NH mayor seats decided on Election Day

(MGN)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Voters across New Hampshire hit the polls Tuesday to decide several mayoral elections.

In Claremont, City Councilor Dale Girard is running unopposed after the current mayor, Charlene Lovett, announced she would not seek re-election.

Mayors are also being selected in Portsmouth, Manchester, Concord and Keene.

Lovett served as mayor for six years in Claremont. She offered this advice to anyone who is elected to sit in the mayor’s chair.

“Be available to the people you serve. Keep an open door. Listen. Sometimes, in my experience, sometimes the best ideas come from the places and the people that you least expect them,” Lovett said.

In Berlin, New Hampshire, incumbent Mayor Paul Grenier will serve another term after running unopposed. Grenier has been mayor of Berlin since 2010.

