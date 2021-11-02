NH teen gets 50 years in prison for killing father with hammer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire teenager who admitted to killing his father with a hammer and knife in 2019 has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

WMUR-TV reports 19-year-old Joseph Beam, of Antrim, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday for killing his father, Jason Beam. He said in court that it’s hard waking up every day knowing he’s the reason why his dad is gone, and that he would do anything to have him back. His lawyers had filed a notice of insanity defense.

They said he was dealing with severe mental health issues at the time, and that he is on a path to rehabilitation.

