No fans at Enosburg-Winooski game; media now OK’d

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A soccer game between the Enosburg and Winooski boys teams will kick off Tuesday afternoon without spectators, but the media will now be able to attend.

The decision to keep out spectators comes after the two teams played each other in September in a game that resulted in a criminal investigation over a head butt for a player on the Winooski team and allegations of racial comments against the Enosburg team.

It was initially said the media would also not be welcome at the game, but that decision has since been changed. WCAX will be there for the game at Burlington High School.

Related Stories:

Fans, media barred from Enosburg-Winooski boys soccer D3 semifinal

VPA institutes new policy for bias at high school games

Fair Haven students to face discipline over comments during soccer game

Report by FNESU finds no evidence of racial slurs at soccer game

Winooski incident prompts calls for stronger enforcement against racist acts in school sports

Winooski rallies in support of soccer team after allegations of racial slurs

Winooski student-athletes allegedly targeted with racial slurs during soccer game

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.