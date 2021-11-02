Advertisement

No fans at Enosburg-Winooski game; media now OK’d

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A soccer game between the Enosburg and Winooski boys teams will kick off Tuesday afternoon without spectators, but the media will now be able to attend.

The decision to keep out spectators comes after the two teams played each other in September in a game that resulted in a criminal investigation over a head butt for a player on the Winooski team and allegations of racial comments against the Enosburg team.

It was initially said the media would also not be welcome at the game, but that decision has since been changed. WCAX will be there for the game at Burlington High School.

