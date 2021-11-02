Northeast Correctional Complex in lockdown due to COVID-19 positive tests

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) -The Northeast Correctional Complex prison is in full lockdown after several inmates test positive for COVID-19.

The department of corrections says seven inmates all in the same housing unit tests came back positive. The first case was detected on October 25th and on October 29th six additional positive cases came back from the same unit. The entire facility will be tested on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Monday, a total of seven staff members and seven inmates statewide have COVID-19. Five of Vermont’s correctional facilities and one field office have positive staff cases.

All positive incarcerated cases are at NECC.

