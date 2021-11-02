Advertisement

Norwich men, Plattsburgh women top D3 national hockey polls

First USCHO D3 polls since March 2020
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich men and Plattsburgh women topped the USCHO D3 polls released on Monday, the first D3 ranking the organization has released in more than a year and a half.

After falling in overtime in the national championship game in 2019, the Cadets have been robbed of a pair of title chances by the COVID pandemic. Norwich sat #1 in the final poll published in March of 2020, just before the NCAA Tournament was canceled. Norwich opened its regular season with an overtime win over Salve Regina this past Saturday.

The Plattsburgh women were the top seed in the 2020 women’s tournament, set to face Norwich in a national quarterfinal when the NCAA pulled the plug. The Cardinals will begin their quest for a sixth national championship in seven (completed) seasons when they host SUNY Cortland on Saturday.

The Cardinals are joined by Middlebury (#2) and Norwich (#7) in the top 10. Neither the Panthers nor Cardinals played any games last Winter, with the Cadet men and women playing a handful of local exhibition contests.

