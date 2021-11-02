Petra Cliffs to expand on dormant site

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Petra Cliffs Climbing Center in Burlington is one of multiple private companies taking advantage of millions in grant money to clean up contaminated brownfield sites across the state.

Petra Cliffs has been looking to move and expand and the state funding is helping to make that a reality.

“We love our old facility, but it is a little bit of a dinosaur,” said Steve Charest, the co-owner of Petra Cliffs.

Charest and his wife have been looking for a new spot to expand for years, little did they know that the right spot would be a stone’s throw from where they are.

“Change this entire railroad bed/warehouse acreage that has always just been 100 yards down the road from our current location,” said Charest.

City Market’s expansion into the South End on Briggs Street meant opportunity. Now, Charest says Petra Cliffs will be suited to best serve their growing climbing community.

“We basically have just grown the community, and it’s time to take the next step,” said Charest.

Because of contamination, the new site required a corrective action plan to clean it up. But the silver lining to permitting delays and COVID issues has been the state money is ready to cover some of the cost.

“It’s realizing greater value than what it does right here right now if we did nothing on the site,” said Joan Goldstein, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Economic Development.

Some $11 million is set for projects like these through the VDEC. One million of that is for the regional planning commission to work with folks looking to assess brownfield sites.

“We are very excited because we have never had an appropriation to this level,” said Goldstein.

In order to apply, you have to be enrolled in a limited liability program, because this protects the buyer of the site. You also have to have a corrective action plan for the cleanup ready to go.

“The priorities really have to do with either economic development use, housing or we balance that with the severity of the contamination that we want to clean up, so it’s a balance, it’s a pretty balanced score. But again, the priority will be going to those that have already made some headway in determining the level of contamination and what they need to do to clean it up, and again, they have a redevelopment plan,” said Goldstein.

Parks, businesses, expansion or a rock climbing gym. “Whatever your goals are in the mountains, we want to be able to cater to your needs,” said Charest.

Petra Cliffs’ new home will bring new jobs and new opportunities. As they get ready to apply, they are one step closer to making a dream a reality.

“This will be one of those things that will help us cross that finish line,” said Charest.

There is no deadline for this funding, it is actually open until that $10 million runs out.

