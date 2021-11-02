Advertisement

Police ID suspect in UMall shooting

Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland
Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police have identified a suspect in a shooting at the University Mall Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland, 29, of Winooski, is wanted by police following the shooting around 1 p.m. behind the former Sears store. They say Kirkland, a convicted felon, got into a fight over a woman and intentionally targetted his victim. No one was injured.

Police say Kirkland is considered armed and dangerous. He faces charges of first-degree murder along with a weapons charge.

They say he is likely in the company of Devan Carey, 25, of Winooski, a woman who is also wanted by police for questioning.

