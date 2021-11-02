Police ID suspect in UMall shooting

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police have identified a suspect in a shooting at the University Mall Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland, 29, of Winooski, is wanted by police following the shooting around 1 p.m. behind the former Sears store. They say Kirkland, a convicted felon, got into a fight over a woman and intentionally targetted his victim. No one was injured.

Police are investigating reports of shots fired outside the University Mall in South Burlington. (WCAX)

Police say Kirkland is considered armed and dangerous. He faces charges of first-degree murder along with a weapons charge.

They say he is likely in the company of Devan Carey, 25, of Winooski, a woman who is also wanted by police for questioning.

