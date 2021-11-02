Renovations wrapping up on new housing for homeless in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City will offer new permanent supportive housing for those who are homeless. Renovations to the former Immaculate Heart of Mary School are wrapping up.

“We are hoping to move people in the third week of November which is the week of Thanksgiving; it would be nice to get a new home,” said Mary Cohen, the executive director of the House Trust of Rutland County.

By December, Cohen says all the leases at Lincoln Place should be filled.

The 19 units-- seven one-bedrooms and 12 efficiencies-- allow up to 25 people total.

The Homeless Prevention Center and the Rutland Housing Authority are referring those for the housing and most applying are single.

“People can stay here for the rest of their lives,” Cohen said. “This is not temporary or transitional housing.”

Residents are required to sign a one-year lease and pay 30% of their income in rent. A subsidy through a federal grant program pays the rest.

Solar panels will help pay for electricity, creating an almost net-zero energy building.

“I want to get into this place,” Michael Vitagliano said.

Vitagliano has been living at the Travel Inn for a year and a half. He’s going through the application process.

“To be comfortable. I’m old! What do you want me to do? I just want to be in a place that I know that it is safe and I know this place will be,” Vitagliano said.

The application process has been simplified. Instead of multiple meetings with several agencies, everyone comes together for one meeting and less paperwork.

“We’re really going to be working on building a community within this community,” said Laura Kass, the chief services officer at the Rutland Mental Health Community Care Network.

Kass says mental health services will be on-site but it is not a requirement to use them.

“This housing project is really going to solve some of the housing issues, mental health issues, substance use issues, that we see every day,” Kass said.

Cohen says the community collaboration has been incredible. Rutland High School students have created paintings that will hang in the halls and they have also made cups and bowls for the residents to use.

