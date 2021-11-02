Sears Lane residents challenge Burlington’s decision to close encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People who lived at the Sears Lane homeless encampment in Burlington are now trying to sue the city.

A new supplemental brief was filed Monday.

Some of the people who lived there are challenging the city’s decision to close it down and kick them out.

While a judge considers whether the Sears Lane campers have the right to sue the city, an injunction hasn’t been granted, which means they can’t stay there.

In the filing, the plaintiffs say the city did not go through the correct legal process and is violating their rights.

The city maintains it acted in accordance with its policy on camping on public lands.

