State Police investigate accidental death in Clinton County

BLACK, NY. (WCAX) - A Clinton County woman has died after suffering severe burns on Saturday.

New York State Police say they responded to a home in the town of Black for 62 year-old female, Cynthia Smart, who was found with extensive burns.

Police say the cause of the burns is from a campfire. Smart’s body was transported to the hospital and ruled accidental.

