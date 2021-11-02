State Police investigate accidental death in Clinton County
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK, NY. (WCAX) - A Clinton County woman has died after suffering severe burns on Saturday.
New York State Police say they responded to a home in the town of Black for 62 year-old female, Cynthia Smart, who was found with extensive burns.
Police say the cause of the burns is from a campfire. Smart’s body was transported to the hospital and ruled accidental.
