Stefanik takes aim at NCPR over email lapse

CANTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling to defund National Public Radio after a former staffer at a local affiliate used her email to campaign for local Democrats.

North Country Public Radio says Martha Foley, the station’s former news director, hasn’t worked for them since July 2019 and used a legacy email account to send the emails,

“As a partially public-funded organization, we do not condone the use of the NCPR email domain for partisan political activity, and Martha has been told to cease the practice immediately,” NCPR station manager Mitch Teich said in a statement. “NCPR does not support or endorse any political candidates for office, and our ethics policy prohibits staff members from actively campaigning for political candidates.”

Stefanik, a Republican, called to defund NPR and demanded an audit of their activities.

