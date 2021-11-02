Top 3 on 3 for Monday, November 1st

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are deep into the Fall high school playoffs with Winter sports getting going as well, and that crossover season is one of the best times for the Top 3 on 3.

At number three, Spaulding upset rival U-32 in the D2 football quarterfinals on Friday, and Zack Wilson was a huge reason why. He made the catch just shy of his own 20, shook one tackler, then got by another. Then as three Raiders converged, he stopped on a dime and cut back across the field. He’d be pushed out 81 yards later, but the Tide would score on the drive and advance to the D2 semis where they will visit Mt. Anthony Friday night.

At number two, Rice girls soccer is also moving on to the D2 semis, partially thanks to Laura Hoak. In the second half of the Green Knights’ quarterfinal win over Montpelier, Hoak chested the ball down before flicking it over her head and in to seal the 3-1 victory. Rice will play Harwood in the semis Wednesday.

And at number 1, from a current Green Knight to a former one. UVM mens hoops opened its schedule with an exhbition win over St. Mike’s Saturday, and Benny Shungu stole the show! In the second half, the sixth-year guard came up with the steal, took it coast to coast, and threw it down! UVM opened with the 105-60 exhibition win, the elder statesman taking the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

