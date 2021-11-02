Town of Essex updates dog ordinance for the first time since 1996

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday night, Essex select members voted to update their dog ordinance for the first time since 1996.

Deputy Town Manager Greg Duggan said the updates were done at the request of the Essex Police Department and were mostly housekeeping.

Changes include a fine associated with unregistered dogs, falsifying documents with breeds, and a more clear definition of sound disturbance. It also includes updates to leash rules.

“When dogs are off their own private property, they must be on a leash. Whether it’s a sidewalk or parking lot. The leash cannot be longer than six feet,” said Lt. Rob Kissinger with the Essex Police.

They’ve also created a definition for a potentially dangerous dog. It means the town can take action if a dog is behaving in a threatening way, even if it hasn’t hurt anyone.

These new rules became effective immediately.

