Vermont has program to build social emotional learning

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Education has a new, free program to help students build social and emotional learning skills that is part of an effort to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.

The free materials on the SEL VT website are intended for students directly, for parents supporting their students, and for teachers and administrators. The site will help students build social and emotional learning skills and give educators useful content to incorporate into their teaching.

The platform also has corresponding materials that parents can directly access to understand lessons covered in school and support continued learning at home.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)