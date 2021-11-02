Vermont to raise minimum wage next year

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage is going up next year.

Starting January 1, the state’s minimum wage will be $12.55 an hour. That’s an increase of $0.80 from $11.75.

This change also affects tipped employees. The tipped minimum wage will increase from $5.88 to $6.28 per hour.

We’re told the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage are adjusted every year in accordance with Vermont law and take effect at the start of the new year.

