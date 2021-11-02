Advertisement

Vermont to raise minimum wage next year

Minimum wage file photo.
Minimum wage file photo.(KKCO)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage is going up next year.

Starting January 1, the state’s minimum wage will be $12.55 an hour. That’s an increase of $0.80 from $11.75.

This change also affects tipped employees. The tipped minimum wage will increase from $5.88 to $6.28 per hour.

We’re told the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage are adjusted every year in accordance with Vermont law and take effect at the start of the new year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the parking lot behind the University Mall in South Burlington temporarily closed...
Police investigating shooting in University Mall parking lot
Police investigating death in Underhill
Police say the pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the corner of Battery and Monroe streets.
Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park
Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Distracted customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Repeat offender vandalized cars, assaulted officers

Latest News

NEW YORK, NY
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
Tonia Bushway
VSP release autopsy results in Tonia Bushway investigation
Vermont State Police have released the autopsy results following the death of missing woman...
VSP release autopsy results in Tonia Bushway investigation
Voting begins Tuesday in the Moretown area on changes to the Harwood Unified Union School...
HUUSD looks to voters to approve nearly $60M school bond