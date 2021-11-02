VSP release autopsy results in Tonia Bushway investigation

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have released the autopsy results following the death of missing woman Tonia Bushway.

The autopsy confirms the identify of the 50-year-old woman, but could not conclude the cause of manner of her death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says that’s because of the condition of her remains.

Bushway was first reported missing in July, and her remains were found near her home in October.

The medical examiner says there weren’t any apparent injuries.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

