Advertisement

VSP release autopsy results in Tonia Bushway investigation

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have released the autopsy results following the death of missing woman Tonia Bushway.

The autopsy confirms the identify of the 50-year-old woman, but could not conclude the cause of manner of her death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says that’s because of the condition of her remains.

Bushway was first reported missing in July, and her remains were found near her home in October.

The medical examiner says there weren’t any apparent injuries.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Related stories:

Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found

Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the parking lot behind the University Mall in South Burlington temporarily closed...
Police investigating shooting in University Mall parking lot
Police investigating death in Underhill
Police say the pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the corner of Battery and Monroe streets.
Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park
Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Distracted customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Repeat offender vandalized cars, assaulted officers

Latest News

NEW YORK, NY
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
Vermont State Police have released the autopsy results following the death of missing woman...
VSP release autopsy results in Tonia Bushway investigation
Minimum wage file photo.
Vermont to raise minimum wage next year
Voting begins Tuesday in the Moretown area on changes to the Harwood Unified Union School...
HUUSD looks to voters to approve nearly $60M school bond