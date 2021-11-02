Watch Live: Scott Weekly media briefing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 163 new coronavirus cases for a total of 40,340. There have been a total of 368 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.9%. A total of 516,031 people have been tested, and 34,547 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.