Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, New Hampshire health officials reported 336 new coronavirus cases for a total of 136,775. There have been a total of 1,568 deaths.

