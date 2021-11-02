Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Watch Live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.
As of Monday, New Hampshire health officials reported 336 new coronavirus cases for a total of 136,775. There have been a total of 1,568 deaths.
