Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a changeable, “little bit of everything” kind of November day today, and we’ll likely see one more day just like it on Wednesday before some sunshine returns for the end of the week. Temperatures will likely be on the cold side as well, only in the low 40s through Thursday, with temperatures returning to near normal by the weekend.

Scattered lake effect rain and snow showers will linger over northern New York and Vermont Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Any precipitation will be on the light side as the clouds come and go once again through mid week. Temperatures will be a bit colder for Wednesday and Thursday as well with highs only in the low to mid 40s.

We’ll get some sunshine back for the end of the week, and a quiet weather patter settles in right on through the weekend. Plan on partly sunny skies starting on Thursday with temperatures warming up a few degrees each day into Saturday and Sunday. Highs by the weekend will be close to 50. Next week, at this point, looks mainly dry as well with partly to mostly cloudy skies through next Wednesday. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
