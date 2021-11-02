Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Tuesday, everyone! Now that it’s November, we have a very November-like forecast as we go through the rest of this first week of the new month. An unsettled weather pattern over the northeast will give us a mix of sun & clouds over the next couple of days, and also a few showers of both the rain . . . and snow . . . variety. Any snow showers will be mainly in the higher elevations, especially over the Adirondacks. Temperatures will be running about 5 degrees or so below normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 52°).

Things will improve as we get towards the end of the week, and especially over the weekend as a large area of high pressure builds in. There will be lots of sunshine each day as temperatures slowly climb back up to normal levels.

Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday. Remember to set your clocks back one hour (”fall back”) before you go to sleep on Saturday night. Also, take this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

