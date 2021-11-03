Advocates want a more permanent solution to housing the homeless

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders say more homeless people can live in hotels once the colder weather hits but that it’s not a permanent solution.

There are about 1500 Vermonters living in hotels and 500 people in shelters. There’s also some living on the streets or in camps.

Advocates and top lawmakers say homeless Vermonters not in hotels or shelters should have a place to live, but state leaders say hotel capacity is an issue and the program isn’t sustainable. They contend that permanent housing is the solution.

State leaders say hotels need to be vetted to determine whether they can support homeless Vermonters.

“It’s up to us to make sure the hotels are capable to do the things that we need done to house people,” said Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

The governor also says lawmakers need to act on a $250 million permanent housing investment this coming session.

