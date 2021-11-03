Advertisement

Analysis: GOP victories fuel concern over Democrats’ progressive agenda

File
File
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a big night for Republicans in elections held around the country Tuesday.

The governor’s race is too close to call in New Jersey -- a typically solid blue state. And in Virginia, where Biden won last year, Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with White House correspondent Jon Decker about what the results portend for the Bernie Sanders-style progressive politics embraced by the president and the balance of power in next year’s mid-term elections.

