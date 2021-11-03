Burlington School Board approves existing site for new high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The future home of the Burlington High School may not be going that far after all.

On Tuesday night, the Burlington School Board unanimously approved the north side of Institute Road as the future home of the the high school.

Institute Road is where the old high school used to sit before contamination shut it down and moved the kids to downtown Burlington.

The new tech center would be built there as well.

But it’s not a done deal, voters will have to approve the plan. School board members say the goal is to have it on next year’s November ballot.

