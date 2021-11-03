Advertisement

CVPH temporarily pauses visits in Skilled Nursing Facility

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility is temporarily pausing visitations after a positive COVID test.

The hospital says a staff member inside the unit tested positive for the virus Monday.

New York guidelines require long-term care facilities to suspend visitations if there is a positive test or exposure. Testing of all residents and staff is currently underway.

The staff will help residents stay in contact with family through phone calls and technology.

