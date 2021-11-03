Dannemora guards injured in slashing, biting incident

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York corrections workers are taking aim at what they call “watered-down” discipline following an inmate attack against two guards last Friday.

Union officials say an inmate coming back from the recreation yard attacked the first officer, slashing him in the face with what appeared to be a bent nail. After a struggle involving pepper spray, guards were able to subdue the inmate and bring him to the infirmary. There, he attacked a second guard, biting him on the hand. Both officers were treated and released.

The inmate, who was also found to have a sharpened toothbrush, was transferred to the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone. He was already serving an 18-year sentence for manslaughter.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association’s John Roberts says the attacks, and others, “are the reason why a watered-down disciplinary system will continue to have no deterrence on unprovoked attacks.”

New York lawmakers this spring approved prison reforms that will limit the use of solitary confinement. The new rules take effect next year.

