Investigator hired to probe allegations of racial slurs at football game

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Principals’ Association has hired an investigator to look into allegations of racial slurs during a high school football playoff game.

According to a report from the Barre Montpelier Times Argus, during a football game Saturday between Otter Valley Union High School and Mill River Union High School, racial slurs were allegedly directed at a student of color more than once.

At this time, the Principals’ Association is not saying which team allegedly used the slurs.

The VPA says both schools have agreed to a third-party investigator. Retired Lamoille South Supervisory Union superintendent Tracy Wrend has been appointed.

